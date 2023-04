Lindblom (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Colorado on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Lindblom will be out of action for his third consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old winger managed just one goal in his last 25 contests, along with a mere two helpers. Even once cleared to play, Lindblom shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.