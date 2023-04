Lindblom (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Arizona, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Lindblom could be ready to return to the lineup at some point next week, according to coach David Quinn. The Sharks forward was injured in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Vegas. Kyle Criscuolo, who was recalled from AHL San Jose on Saturday, will replace Lindblom on the fourth line.