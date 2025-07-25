Olausson was acquired in a one-for-one trade with the Avalanche in exchange for Danil Guschin, the team announced Friday.

Olausson had 11 goals and 15 assists in 61 regular-season games with AHL Colorado last season, and he also recorded three assists in seven postseason games. The 22-year-old will get a change of scenery via this trade and will likely start the 2025-26 season in the minors with the Sharks organization. He has four career NHL games, including two with the Avalanche last season, in his young career.