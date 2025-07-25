Olausson was acquired by the Sharks from the Avalanche on Friday in exchange for Danil Gushchin.

Olausson had 11 goals and 15 assists in 61 regular-season games with AHL Colorado in 2024-25, and he also recorded three assists in seven postseason outings. The 22-year-old will get a change of scenery via this trade and will likely start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors. He has appeared in four NHL games, including two with the Avalanche last season, in his young career.