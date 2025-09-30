Olausson landed on the waiver wire Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Even with the youth movement being in full force for the Sharks, the 22-year-old Olausson doesn't seem NHL-ready at this point in his career. The 22-year-old winger suited up in 61 regular-season games for AHL Colorado last year, notching 11 goals and 15 helpers before adding three assists in seven playoff tilts. While Olausson should see some minutes of NHL action this year, he is unlikely to play enough to make him much of a fantasy target.