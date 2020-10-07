Wiesblatt was drafted 31st overall by the Sharks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Wiesblatt stands out in a lot of ways, even if he's only 5-foot-10 when he stands up. He plays with energy and passion, and his hands are fabulous. So are his wheels. Wiesblatt is a great skater who turns defenders inside out on the rush. And his story is great, too. The Sharks used American Sign Language to select this kid -- Weisblatt's mother is deaf and he learned sign language before he could talk. Needless to say, he and his mom had the best celebration of any first rounder on Tuesday. The Sharks are a class act and their fans are going to love this high-energy, enthusiastic young man for his personality and his skill.