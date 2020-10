Wiesblatt signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Friday.

The Sharks selected Wiesblatt with the 31st overall pick in this year's NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old forward spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL, racking up 25 goals and 45 helpers in 64 contests. Wiesblatt has top-six potential, but he won't get a look with the big club for a few more years.