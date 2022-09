Wiesblatt (upper body) will be in the lineup for the Shark's rookie tournament matchup Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Wiesblatt finished his 2021-22 junior campaign on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue but appears to be ready to go for the upcoming season. Despite being selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger is likely a long shot to make the Opening Night roster.