Giles (lower body) was put on waivers by San Jose on Wednesday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Giles' inclusion on the waiver list indicates that he's no longer dealing with the lower-body injury that limited him during training camp. The 25-year-old had a goal in eight outings with the Sharks in 2024-25. He also had nine goals and 11 points across 47 regular-season appearances between AHL San Jose and AHL Charlotte. Giles is expected to start the upcoming season in the minors if he clears waivers.