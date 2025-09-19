Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday that Giles had surgery on a lower-body injury during the offseason and is "a couple weeks away" from returning to the ice, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Giles made 17 regular-season appearances between Florida and San Jose last year and recorded a goal, 21 hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 9:14 of ice time. He'll likely miss at least most of the preseason while recovering from surgery, and he'll presumably head to the AHL once he's cleared to return.