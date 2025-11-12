Giles scored two goals in AHL San Jose's 7-0 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Giles received a three-game stint in the NHL just over a week ago and put up one helper. At the AHL level, he's earned four points and 12 shots on net through eight contests. The 25-year-old isn't really a prospect, but he seems to have a certain something that could help him carve out a role as a bottom-six option in the NHL. He'll likely need to show a little more with the Barracuda to get another look with the big club.