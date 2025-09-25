Giles (lower body) has resumed skating, but he's not expected to fully recover before training camp ends, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Thursday.

Although it sounds like Giles won't get into a preseason game, head coach Ryan Warsofsky doesn't believe the forward is too far away from being able to play. Provided the 25-year-old Giles is healthy enough to do so, he's likely to start the season in the minors.