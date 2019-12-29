Play

Marleau scored a goal, dished two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 drubbing of the Flyers.

Marleau's goal was the last in the game, scored at 17:20 of the third period. The 40-year-old is up to seven goals and 14 points in 36 contests this season, and he has three points in his last two outings.

