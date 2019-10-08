Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Back with Team Teal
Marleau signed with the Sharks on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Rumors swirled in the offseason that Marleau could rejoin the Sharks, but those were shut down ahead of training camp. It looks like the team needs a spark, though, as they've lost three straight to start the season and scored just one goal in each game. Marleau last played for the Sharks in the 2016-17 season, when he scored 27 goals and added 19 assists, but he saw his numbers drop to 16 goals and 37 points with the Maple Leafs last year. Marleau will look to get into the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks. According to Darren Dreger of TSN, it's a one-year deal worth $700,000.
