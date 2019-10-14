Marleau provided an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The 40-year-old forward now has three points in two games since joining the Sharks. It's not a surprise that both games have been wins. Marleau most likely won't come anywhere near a point-per-game pace, but he produced 37 points in 82 games for the Maple Leafs last year. He could crack the 30-point threshold regardless of where he is in the lineup.