Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Deposits pair of goals
Marleau scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Marleau added four shots on goal and two blocked shots in the contest. The 40-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 19 points and 80 shots through 47 games. He's on pace to reach 30 points by the end of the season, so Marleau may interest some fantasy owners in deeper formats.
