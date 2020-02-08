Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Feeling under the weather
Marleau missed Saturday's practice with an illness, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Marleau picked up this bug on the road trip but was able to play both games. Although he didn't practice Saturday, he still has two days to heal up before Monday's matchup versus the Flames. If he's unable to go, however, Dylan Gambrell is expected to fill in on the top line.
