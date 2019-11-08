Marleau collected an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.

Marleau set up Marcus Sorensen for the third of four Sharks goals in the opening period. The 40-year-old is up to eight points through 13 games. He's not likely to add much outside of scoring -- Marleau's produced 16 hits and 22 shots on goal this year -- but fantasy owners in deeper formats might want to kick the tires on the veteran winger.