Marleau scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Marleau ended a goal drought of 15 games with his second tally of the year. He had also gone eight contests without a point. The 41-year-old hasn't done much on offense in 2020-21 with just six points through 32 appearances. He's added 34 shots on goal and 27 hits, but there's little reason for fantasy managers to consider the veteran for their rosters.