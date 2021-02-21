Marleau tallied a goal on his only shot in a 5-4 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Marleau extended San Jose's lead to 4-1 with an easy backdoor tap-in 8:18 into the second period. It was the first goal in 16 game this season for Marleau, who had provided just three assists and 13 shots on goal entering the night. The venerable 41-year-old, in his second year of his second tour of duty with the Sharks, is strictly a role player at this stage of his terrific career.