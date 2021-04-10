Marleau scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Marleau gave the Sharks a lead with his tally 13:50 into the first period. The 41-year-old forward has scored in each of the last two games. He's up to four goals, eight points, 41 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 39 outings in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Gets on scoresheet with PPG•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Goal drought comes to an end•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Notches assist•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Third all-time in games played•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Records assist•