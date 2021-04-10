Marleau scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Marleau gave the Sharks a lead with his tally 13:50 into the first period. The 41-year-old forward has scored in each of the last two games. He's up to four goals, eight points, 41 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 39 outings in a bottom-six role.

More News