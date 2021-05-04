Marleau is expected to suit up against Colorado on Wednesday despite dealing with a lower-body issue, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Marleau hasn't missed a game since April 9, 2009, so it would no doubt be disappointing to do so now with just four games remaining in the 2020-21 campaign. Considering the winger managed just nine points this year, it will be interesting to see if he is willing to come back for another year or if he will hang them up after securing the all-time games record.