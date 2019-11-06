Marleau scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Marleau was playing in his 800th consecutive contest, an impressive feat for any player let alone the 40-year-old future Hall-of-Famer. Marleau has seven points in 12 games for the Sharks this year -- all three of his tallies have come against the Blackhawks as well.

