Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Mr. Durable opens scoring
Marleau scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Marleau was playing in his 800th consecutive contest, an impressive feat for any player let alone the 40-year-old future Hall-of-Famer. Marleau has seven points in 12 games for the Sharks this year -- all three of his tallies have come against the Blackhawks as well.
