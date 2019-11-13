Marleau scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Marleau tallied at 11:12 of the first period for the Sharks' third and final goal in the first period. He's up to four goals and nine points through 15 games. It's possible the 40-year-old could return to the 40-point plateau after missing that mark last year for just the third time in his lengthy career. The previous two times came in his rookie campaign and the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.