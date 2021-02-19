Marleau posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Marleau had the secondary helper on a go-ahead goal by John Leonard in the second period, but that lead didn't hold up. The 41-year-old Marleau is up to three assists, 13 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through 15 contests. He'll likely remain in a bottom-six role barring injuries among Sharks forwards.