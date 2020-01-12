Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Pots goal in 1,700th game
Marleau tallied the game-winning goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Marleau struck early in the second period, and that was all Aaron Dell needed to lock up the win. Marleau ranks fifth in league history with 1,700 games played. He's amassed 1,182 points (559 goals, 623 assists) in his career -- his point total is the 51st most, while he's one back of Guy Lafleur for 26th place in goals. This season, Marleau has 16 points, 72 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in 43 contests.
More News
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Adds insurance tally•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Produces pair of assists•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Cashes in for overtime winner•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Nets fourth goal in win•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Garners helper•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Mr. Durable opens scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.