Marleau tallied the game-winning goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Marleau struck early in the second period, and that was all Aaron Dell needed to lock up the win. Marleau ranks fifth in league history with 1,700 games played. He's amassed 1,182 points (559 goals, 623 assists) in his career -- his point total is the 51st most, while he's one back of Guy Lafleur for 26th place in goals. This season, Marleau has 16 points, 72 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in 43 contests.