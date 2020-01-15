Marleau recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Marleau set up Timo Meier at 9:55 of the second period. Through 44 contests, Marleau is up to 17 points, 74 shots and a minus-2 rating. He should continue to see second-line minutes for the foreseeable future, but he's not likely to impact the fantasy game much at 40 years old.