Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Produces pair of assists
Marleau notched two helpers in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Marleau set up goals by Erik Karlsson and Joe Thornton to stake the Sharks to a 2-0 lead in the second period. The pair of helpers ended a career-worst 11-game point drought for Marleau. He's now at 13 points, 59 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating through 35 contests.
