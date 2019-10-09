Marleau will make his season debut Thursday against Chicago, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Marleau skated on the top line and second power-play unit during Wednesday's practice, so it appears as though the Sharks aren't going to waste any time getting the recently-resigned vet heavily involved. The 40-year-old forward notched 16 goals and 37 points in 82 games with Toronto last season, but he could still be capable of reaching the 27-goal, 47-point form he displayed in 2017-18, so he's definitely worth a pickup in most fantasy formats.