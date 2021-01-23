Marleau posted an assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Marleau's helper on Matt Nieto's lone tally was the former's first point of the year. In five games, Marleau has added a minus-1 rating and five hits despite skating in just a fourth-line role. The 41-year-old former superstar may struggle to top 15 points in 2020-21 as he plays out what could very well be the last season of his career.