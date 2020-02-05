Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Records helper in win
Marleau produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Marleau had the secondary helper on Evander Kane's second-period goal. The 40-year-old now has 20 points, 84 shots and a minus-3 rating through 50 games this season. Marleau is seeing top-line deployment with the Sharks' forward depth in shambles. He's only likely to help fantasy owners in deeper formats.
