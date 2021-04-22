Marleau notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
The newly crowned games played leader hit another milestone Wednesday when he skated in his 900th straight game. His ironman streak is the fourth-longest in league history currently. Marleau is up to nine points, 46 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-5 rating through 46 appearances in 2020-21.
More News
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Sets all-time games played record•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Goals in consecutive outings•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Gets on scoresheet with PPG•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Goal drought comes to an end•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Notches assist•