Marleau notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The newly crowned games played leader hit another milestone Wednesday when he skated in his 900th straight game. His ironman streak is the fourth-longest in league history currently. Marleau is up to nine points, 46 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-5 rating through 46 appearances in 2020-21.