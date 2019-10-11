Marleau scored a pair of goals and had a team-high six shots and five hits in a 5-4 win over Chicago on Thursday.

That was some kind of return to San Jose for the 40-year-old, who spent the past two seasons in Toronto after 19 seasons with the Sharks. Marleau was acquired and bought out by Carolina in the offseason and finally inked a deal with San Jose earlier this week. He has not missed a game since 2012-13 and totaled 43 goals in his two seasons in Toronto, so keep an eye on him despite his age.