Marleau scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

Marleau potted the Sharks' lone goal early in the second period. The 41-year-old forward is up to seven points, 40 shots on net and 28 hits through 38 contests. Marleau needs six more games played to tie Gordie Howe for the NHL record. If he stays in the lineup, he'd match the record on April 17 versus the Wild and surpass it two days later against the Golden Knights.