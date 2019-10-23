Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Two helpers in OT loss
Marleau notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.
The 40-year-old has given the Sharks an immediate spark since rejoining the club, scoring two goals and five points in five games after signing with San Jose after the regular season had begun. Marleau won't be able to maintain that pace at this stage of his career, but he's skating with Logan Couture at even strength and seeing some power-play time, so he could remain productive even after he slows down.
