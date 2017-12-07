Sharks' Paul Martin: Back in action Thursday
Martin (ankle) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Martin has missed all but the first two games of 2017-18 due to an ankle issue and another undisclosed ailment. However, the blueliner appears finally ready to retake his spot in the lineup. Even before the injury, Martin didn't see a ton of ice time as far as defensemen go and he wasn't a member of the man advantage. He did notch 26 points last season despite the limited power-play action, however, proving he can still provide some offensive output.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...