Martin (ankle) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Martin has missed all but the first two games of 2017-18 due to an ankle issue and another undisclosed ailment. However, the blueliner appears finally ready to retake his spot in the lineup. Even before the injury, Martin didn't see a ton of ice time as far as defensemen go and he wasn't a member of the man advantage. He did notch 26 points last season despite the limited power-play action, however, proving he can still provide some offensive output.