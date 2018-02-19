Martin was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Despite logging 81 games for the Sharks last season, the veteran hasn't found much of a role in 2017-18, and has only skated in three games for the big club. However, with Joel Ward (shoulder) and Tomas Hertl (shoulder) heading to injured reserve, Martin has found a way to squeak back on the roster. It would be surprising if the 36-year-old found himself consistently in the lineup, but with Brent Burns (undisclosed) hurting, he could play Tuesday against St. Louis if Burns doesn't go.