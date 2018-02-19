Martin was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Despite logging 81 games for the Sharks last season, the veteran hasn't found much of a role in 2017-18, and has only skated in three games for the big club. However, with Joel Ward (shoulder) and Tomas Hertl (shoulder) heading to injured reserve, Martin has found a way to squeak back on the roster. It would be surprising if the 36-year-old found himself consistently in the lineup, but with Brent Burns (undisclosed) hurting, he could play Tuesday against St. Louis if Burns doesn't go.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories