Martin suffered a new, undisclosed injury while recovering from his ankle ailment, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports

Initial reports indicated Martin suffered a setback, rather than a new injury. On the positive side, the defenseman is not expected to require surgery for this latest condition, although when he might be cleared to return remains unclear. Brent Burns -- who has floundered without Martin -- figures to continue pairing up with Joakim Ryan for the time being.