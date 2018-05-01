Martin has skated to a minus-4 rating against the Golden Knights through three games of the conference semifinals.

Much to the dismay of Sharks fans, Vegas forward William Karlsson blew past Martin for the game-winning goal in overtime Monday night, and now Sharks fans are clamoring for Joakim Ryan to enter the picture. There's no question that the rookie is faster than the 37-year-old Martin, but then again, the latter has played in 122 postseason games while Ryan is still waiting for his playoff debut. Sharks coach Peter DeBoer has a tough decision to make for Game 4 with his team down 2-1 in the series.