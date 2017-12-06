Martin (ankle) is slated to return to the lineup against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Although Martin has not officially been activated off injured reserve, all signs indicate he will resume his spot on the blue line. The defenseman has missed the Sharks' previous 24 games, having appeared in just the opening two contests of the year. The Minnesota native will almost certainly be paired with Brent Burns as he has been throughout his time in San Jose.