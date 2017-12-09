Sharks' Paul Martin: Headed for conditioning stint
Martin (undisclosed) will be assigned to AHL San Jose for a conditioning stint, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The veteran blueliner missed 24 games due to an ankle injury before returning to action Thursday against the Hurricanes, so a move to the minors to play himself back into game shape makes sense. The Sharks should release another update on Martin's status once he's recalled to the big club.
