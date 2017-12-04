Sharks' Paul Martin: Making positive strides
Martin (ankle) will sit out Monday's game in Washington, but could play Thursday against Carolina, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The report also stated that Martin would have returned to game action by now if not for having suffered a setback during an off-ice workout two weeks ago. San Jose will give additional updates ahead of Thursday's contest, and if he's able to go, longtime partner Brent Burns -- who's seen goals per game rate drop to 0.04 from 0.35 from last season to this one -- will welcome him back with open arms.
