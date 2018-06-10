Martin is being rumored as a top candidate to for the Sharks to buy out, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Martin's lackadaisical play had drawn criticism all season, as he suited up for more AHL games (18) than NHL games (14), which is attributable to both injuries and being a healthy scratch. The 37-year-old blueliner was a healthy scratch for the final three games of the conference semifinals versus Vegas as well. Regardless, Martin's contract has one year remaining at $4.85 million, making him the third-highest paid defenseman on San Jose's roster. Per NHL rules, if Martin is bought out, the Sharks would take a cap hit of $1.62 million for each of the next two seasons.