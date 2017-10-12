Sharks' Paul Martin: Moved to IR
Martin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
The American defender had the same ankle surgically repaired during the offseason, and it appears as though he re-aggravated the injury during Tuesday's practice. There's no indication as to when Martin will return, but assuming that his addition to the injured list is retroactive when he suffered the injury, his next chance to play would be Oct. 17 against Montreal. San Jose should give further updates on Martin's status in the coming days, but in the meantime, Joakim Ryan is slated to skate on the team's top pairing with Brent Burns during Martin's absence.
