Martin did not participate in Tuesday's practice after suffering a setback in the rehab from his ankle injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Martin appeared to be trending in the right direction after returning to the ice a few weeks ago, but his list of absences will continue to grow following the news of this setback. The veteran defenseman still apparently has no timetable for a return, so Joakim Ryan will likely continue to see time alongside Brent Burns on the first defensive pairing while Martin heals.