Sharks' Paul Martin: Out for twirl Monday
Martin (ankle) skated prior to Monday's practice and is expected to rejoin the team later this week, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Martin has not played since Oct. 7, missing San Jose's last eight contests. The blueliner entered the season with this lingering ailment, which he apparently expected to play through. The news that the veteran is not yet back at practice -- and remains on IR -- effectively rules him out versus Toronto on Monday.
