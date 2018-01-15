Sharks' Paul Martin: Placed on waivers
Martin was designated for waivers Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Martin -- who has appeared in just three games this season -- has been the subject of trade speculation. The blueliner missed much of the year due to injury, but has been a healthy scratch for the previous five contests. A heavy cap hit ($4.85 million) could hurt the ability of the Sharks to find a trade partner. If the veteran clears waivers, he will likely be reassigned to the minors in order to give him the opportunity to suit up and prove he can still compete.
