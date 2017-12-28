Martin (illness) will not rejoin the lineup against the Flames on Thursday, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area.

Martin did take part in practice Thursday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News, so its possible he is healthy and coach Peter Deboer simply doesn't want to mess with a formula that worked Saturday against Los Angeles. Injuries have limited the veteran to a mere three outings this season, with no clear timeline for when he might get back into the lineup.