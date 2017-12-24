Sharks' Paul Martin: Returns from conditioning
Martin (illness) returned to the Sharks on Satuday after spending two weeks with AHL San Jose on a conditioning stint, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Although Martin returned Saturday, he missed morning skate and still isn't expected to play Saturday against the Kings. The veteran blueliner has only played in three games for the Sharks this season, accruing zero points and a minus-4 rating. His next chance to crack the lineup will be Dec. 28 against the Flames.
