Martin will suit up against the Canucks playing alongside Brent Burns on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Before you go rushing to plug Martin into daily lineups knowing that he'll play with one of the league's top offensive blueliners in Burns, consider that the former is unlikely to be included on the power play, nor is he expected to log heavy playing time in general as a reinforcement with Joakim Ryan sidelined by an upper-body injury.